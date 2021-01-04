$22.79 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report $22.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.93 million. TherapeuticsMD posted sales of $15.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year sales of $62.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $67.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $148.97 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $176.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 million.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.49.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $362.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.03. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,166,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 95,922 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 15.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,296,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 564,112 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 239,374 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,925,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

