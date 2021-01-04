2,633 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at $87,145,570.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.53. 285,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $244.25. The company has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a PE ratio of 105.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.06.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

