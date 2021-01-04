2,643 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.52. 21,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,969. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.68. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.