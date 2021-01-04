$27.90 Million in Sales Expected for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) will report $27.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.09 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia reported sales of $24.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will report full-year sales of $110.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.50 million to $111.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.87 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $108.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONA shares. ValuEngine raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.29. 481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,405. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Southern National Bancorp of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 107,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,476. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 66,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

