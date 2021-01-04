$275.24 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will post $275.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240.20 million and the highest is $308.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $468.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $956.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.20 million to $990.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 102,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 85,220 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,439.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 50,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.