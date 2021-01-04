2,974 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.87. 8,812,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,243. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $195.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

