34,024 Shares in Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STXS) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STXS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 596.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 64,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 207,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STXS stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

