$344.08 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report sales of $344.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $339.40 million to $347.60 million. Forward Air reported sales of $381.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In other Forward Air news, CFO Michael Joseph Morris sold 9,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $672,797.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,648.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $580,917.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Forward Air by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

