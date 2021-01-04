34,848 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. FMR LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 317.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $151.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.85. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $167.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $724,530.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,697 shares of company stock valued at $88,621,966 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.57.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

