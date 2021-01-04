$35.96 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will post $35.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.90 million and the highest is $36.07 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $30.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $127.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.73 million to $127.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.94 million, with estimates ranging from $142.70 million to $147.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMAT. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 55,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,967,783.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,951,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,093,797.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $744,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,491.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,890. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 153,788 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 94,489 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,884,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,288,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after buying an additional 78,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 288.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 116,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

