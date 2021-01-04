$39.46 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to report sales of $39.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.80 million. Safehold reported sales of $29.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $154.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $155.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $178.05 million, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $186.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.27 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

SAFE stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.59. 3,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,337. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15 and a beta of -0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. Safehold has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $75.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

