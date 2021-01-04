$4.85 Billion in Sales Expected for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to post sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.05 billion. L Brands posted sales of $4.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $11.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $12.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $13.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the third quarter worth $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in L Brands by 51.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in L Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $4,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $37.19 on Monday. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.28.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

