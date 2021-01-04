$56.34 Million in Sales Expected for Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Front Yard Residential Co. (NYSE:RESI) to announce $56.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.34 million and the highest is $57.34 million. Front Yard Residential posted sales of $52.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year sales of $221.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $223.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $238.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.07 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on RESI shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RESI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Front Yard Residential by 215.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth about $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 129.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Front Yard Residential by 195.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock remained flat at $$16.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,177. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.58.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices.

