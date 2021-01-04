$6.06 Billion in Sales Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post $6.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.18 billion and the lowest is $5.98 billion. PayPal reported sales of $4.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year sales of $21.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.32 billion to $21.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $26.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,233,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,979,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009,600 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,055,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,229,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,189 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,681,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,534,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $230.70. The company had a trading volume of 281,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,860,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $244.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average of $195.06. The company has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a PE ratio of 105.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

