$6.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $6.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.54 billion and the highest is $6.76 billion. Netflix reported sales of $5.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $24.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.89 billion to $25.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.88 billion to $30.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $533.43.

Netflix stock traded down $20.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $520.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.98 and a 200-day moving average of $497.11. The stock has a market cap of $230.00 billion, a PE ratio of 87.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $575.37.

In other Netflix news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $1,024,473,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $189,007,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $253,239,000 after buying an additional 307,877 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

