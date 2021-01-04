$70.20 Million in Sales Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $70.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.19 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $70.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $282.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.84 million to $283.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $296.85 million, with estimates ranging from $285.33 million to $306.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

In related news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HTGC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. 6,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,889. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.54.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

