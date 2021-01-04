$740.09 Million in Sales Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce sales of $740.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $751.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $729.00 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $943.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZG shares. Truist upped their target price on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zillow Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.26.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,371. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $149.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2,295.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

