$75.24 Million in Sales Expected for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post sales of $75.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.47 million to $76.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $82.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year sales of $303.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $314.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $361.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

LYTS traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $8.09. 122,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LSI Industries by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LSI Industries by 983.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in LSI Industries by 77.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

