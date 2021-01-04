$787.21 Million in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to post sales of $787.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $701.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $812.00 million. Harley-Davidson posted sales of $874.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 212,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 99,601 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 445.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 286,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 233,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $36.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

