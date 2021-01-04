$8.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to announce sales of $8.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.52 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $9.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $32.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.97 billion to $32.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.33 billion to $35.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.06.

HON traded down $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.07. 64,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.50 and a 200 day moving average of $172.66. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $216.70.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $353,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

