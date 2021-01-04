8,064 Shares in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,568,000 after buying an additional 79,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 178.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,601 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 40.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 126,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 7.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 32.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $36.33 on Monday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $674.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.64.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

