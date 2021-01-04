$814.85 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce $814.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $804.90 million and the highest is $820.17 million. Quidel posted sales of $152.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 435.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $1.47. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Quidel’s revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,332 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 111.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,814,000 after buying an additional 1,525,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Quidel by 588.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after buying an additional 370,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quidel by 130.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after buying an additional 219,881 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quidel by 49.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 302,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,326,000 after buying an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Quidel by 2,433.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,682,000 after buying an additional 256,932 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QDEL stock traded up $8.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,115. Quidel has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.84.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.