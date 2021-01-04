$82.25 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to report $82.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Universal Technical Institute reported sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year sales of $343.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $351.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $371.60 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $383.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.25 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 139,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,273. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a PE ratio of -58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

