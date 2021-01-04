$84.78 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report $84.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.50 million. uniQure reported sales of $2.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,123.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $126.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $475.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $201.60 million, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.58 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. BidaskClub downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,013 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,339,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 37.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 9.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 77.7% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 444,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after buying an additional 194,157 shares during the period. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $8,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 6,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. uniQure has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.