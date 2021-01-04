$876.05 Million in Sales Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will report $876.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $878.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $873.50 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $835.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

REYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. 10,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,421. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

In other news, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.81 per share, with a total value of $89,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. 26.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.