8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.25 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,035. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.83.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,853 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $30,518.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,257.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,428.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

