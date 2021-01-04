$94.57 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will report $94.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.00 million and the lowest is $94.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $89.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year sales of $357.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $355.91 million to $360.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $401.30 million, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $419.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $170,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,753,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,909 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $83,000.

NYSE SAIL traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $59.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,331.33 and a beta of 2.17.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.