A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $54.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,415. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

