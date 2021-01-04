A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $11.57.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

