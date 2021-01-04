AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post sales of $430.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.22 million to $446.70 million. AAR reported sales of $553.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 294,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,670. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.77. AAR has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AAR by 18.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AAR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

