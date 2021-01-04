Aave Hits Market Capitalization of $1.29 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $106.99 or 0.00344448 BTC on exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, Kyber Network and Bibox. Aave has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $602.23 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00034613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00023346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.17 or 0.02154283 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,052,282 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, BiteBTC, ABCC, IDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, Alterdice and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.