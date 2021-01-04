ABB (NYSE:ABB) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.58

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABB. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ABB by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,044,000 after buying an additional 484,842 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ABB in the third quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ABB by 57.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,313,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,638,000 after buying an additional 480,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ABB by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ABB by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 464,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

