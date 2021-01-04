ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 22 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 19.40 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 23.40.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

