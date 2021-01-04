AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 23.1% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 74.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,853,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,305,000 after acquiring an additional 322,249 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

