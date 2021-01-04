Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) Sets New 1-Year High at $825.00

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L) (LON:AJIT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 825 ($10.78) and last traded at GBX 825 ($10.78), with a volume of 15770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.02 million and a PE ratio of 8.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 732.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 657.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc (AJIT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.45%.

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

