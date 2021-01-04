Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.14

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.14 and last traded at $73.14, with a volume of 1290 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

ACIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 12.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 257.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

