AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Yishay Waxman Sells 1,300 Shares

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Director Yishay Waxman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.38, for a total transaction of C$22,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at C$325,006.

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) stock traded down C$1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting C$12.91. 1,262,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$681.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.94.

Get AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) alerts:

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.60 million. Analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

About AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.