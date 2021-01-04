Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, OKEx, LBank and CoinTiger. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $1.81 million and $170,994.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,706.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,016.83 or 0.03207027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.00487060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.01280787 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00431233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00021816 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00185815 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BiteBTC, OKEx, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

