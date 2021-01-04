adbank (ADB) Price Up 5.8% This Week

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $721,600.44 and approximately $7,478.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, adbank has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00301497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00029720 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $659.04 or 0.02149518 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,300,418 tokens. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

