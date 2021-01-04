AdEx Network Trading Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00043421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006696 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00302895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00011620 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,141,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,998,715 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Network Token Trading

AdEx Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.