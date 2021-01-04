AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.78. 110,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in AdvanSix by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 324.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in AdvanSix in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.