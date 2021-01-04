AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

ASIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.78. 110,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 15.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth $4,209,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

