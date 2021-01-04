Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Adyen Company Profile

