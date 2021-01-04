AEN Smart Token Market Cap Reaches $22.90 Million (AENS)

AEN Smart Token (CURRENCY:AENS) traded up 187.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Over the last week, AEN Smart Token has traded up 1,371.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AEN Smart Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AEN Smart Token has a market capitalization of $22.90 million and $81,177.00 worth of AEN Smart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AEN Smart Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00030822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00125783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.31 or 0.00548979 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00145924 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019186 BTC.

AEN Smart Token Profile

AEN Smart Token’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,557,511 tokens. The official website for AEN Smart Token is www.aencoin.com

AEN Smart Token Token Trading

AEN Smart Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AEN Smart Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AEN Smart Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AEN Smart Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AEN Smart Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AEN Smart Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.