Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ABNB. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.44.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.