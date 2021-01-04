Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

