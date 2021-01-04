Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

ABNB stock opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

