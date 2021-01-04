Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. 140166 initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

