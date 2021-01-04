Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABNB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a positive rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.25.

ABNB opened at $146.80 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

