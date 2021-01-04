Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Receives €92.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €92.75 ($109.12).

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) stock opened at €89.78 ($105.62) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €90.69 and a 200 day moving average of €73.01. Airbus SE has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

